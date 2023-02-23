From. politics to piano to play, options for your West Seattle Thursday

(View from aboard a ferry leaving Vashon during Tuesday’s unsettled weather – photo by Colie Southerland)

Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: 11 am online meeting – highlights and RSVP info are in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where you’ll find them playing today.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: Noon-5 pm hybrid meeting – the agenda explains how you can comment/watch/attend online or at the board room downtown (401 S. Jackson). The “further studies” items for the West Seattle/Ballard light-rail extensions are back in the spotlight, though Ballard is expected to be the major topic.

RAPIDRIDE H LINE CONSTRUCTION QUESTIONS? Drop in online 5-6 pm to ask the team. Here’s the video link (meeting ID: 228 271 1759) and the phone # (253-215-8782)

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Tabassum savory-pies truck will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

(Photo courtesy Otter on the Rocks)

BETTY ON PIANO: 6:30 pm, Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) welcomes back their “beloved 89-year-old pianist” for the “first time back in a number of months.”

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: The one-woman play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) has another bonus performance, 7:30 pm. Get your ticket(s) here.

If you have something to add to our calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!