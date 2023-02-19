From ‘Fat Sunday’ party to ‘Smooch a Pooch,’ 14 West Seattle options for today/tonight

(Luna/Anchor Park, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening on day two of this three-day Presidents Day weekend:

ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to update these – see today’s lineup here.

ANIMATED CAFE STORY TIME: 9:30 am in the building next to the coffee stand’s lot at 4518 Fauntleroy Way SW. Sign up in advance here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers winter produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: The Presidents Day Weekend Sale is on at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) – get gear and apparel for snow sports, with lots of time left in this year’s season – some items up to 40 percent off! Open 10 am-5 pm today. (3602 SW Alaska)

DONATION DRIVE: Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) is hoping you can donate to today’s drive – drop off items in the front courtyard, 11 am-3 pm:

The pantry is bare! There is a critical need for donations of non-perishable food for our unsheltered neighbors. Donations of food, clothing, and outdoor gear are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center.

ART POP-UP: Danish artist Bjoern T.M. Larsen‘s pop-up shop in the Senior Center of West Seattle corner space (California/Oregon) is oen 11 am-5 pm.

‘FAT SUNDAY’ PARTY: Free music and food – Mardi Gras-style – at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), and everyone’s invited, starting at noon; details in our calendar listing.

FIXTURE/FURNITURE SALE: From the inbox: “Doll Parts Collective (newly relocated to 4832 California SW) is having a fixture/furniture sale at their old location (4448 California SW) today 2/19 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. They have furniture, clothing racks, small display items, and some deeply discounted home goods; even a few free items. Need a piano, anyone? Things are priced to sell! Also, in case you missed it, they’re now open at their new spot seven days a week, 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm.”

‘SMOOCH A POOCH’: Adoptable dogs at a fundraiser for Beloveds 3-6 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW).

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAYS: DJ at The Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!