FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool open for ‘limited operation’ the rest of the day

As noted in today’s event list, Southwest Pool was to be closed today for natural-gas conservation. Now the pool has announced it’s open for limited operation the rest of the day:

Limited Operation for the remainder of Wednesday, Feb 1st.

Lap 3-4:30

Lap 5-6:30

Deep WX 7-8 – No instructor

Earlier, the pool’s announcement had explained, “In an agreement with Puget Sound Energy, some high volume business users are required to stop using Natural Gas to ensure an adequate supply for residential customers. Today is one of those instances.” The update warns this might happen tomorrow, so look for updates in the morning.