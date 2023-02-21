West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: How to support West Seattle businesses and Turkey/Syria earthquake victims

February 21, 2023 3:19 pm
As mentioned here last Friday, local business organizations organized a fundraiser for Turkey/Syria earthquake victims – you shop/dine/drink at participating businesses this Friday-Sunday (February 24-26), and they in turn will donate part of the proceeds to one or both of these relief groups: AHBAP and White Helmets. The West Seattle Junction Association sent this graphic with this list of who’s in:

The region has been shaken by another deadly quake this week, two weeks after the one that is blamed for more than 40,000 deaths.

