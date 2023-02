The second set of results is in from the special election on Seattle Initiative 135 to create an entity to develop “social housing.” Last night, “yes” was almost six percentage points ahead of “no”; today, that’s widened:

SEATTLE INITIATIVE 135

Yes – 53.96% – 64,345

No – 46.04% – 54,900

The ballots counted so far represent almost 25 percent of Seattle voters; 33 percent of the ballots sent have been received as of this afternoon.