CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Rotarians celebrate Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of West Seattle has honored its February “Students of the Month,” who are now eligible for scholarships presented annually. Here’s the announcement sent by the club’s Alan Mitchell:

At four of West Seattle Rotary’s weekly meetings during 2022-23 (in November, December, February and March), SoM Awards are being presented for each of the three high schools in West Seattle: Chief Sealth International High, Summit Atlas High, and West Seattle High. For each school, a counselor introduces the awardee, the awardee presents a personalized bio-sketch, and Rotarians have a brief Q&A opportunity.

Each Awardee receives $100, a SoM Award Certificate, and the opportunity to be their school’s SoY awardee, chosen in early April by their school from among their SoMs. By early May, from among the three school’s SoYs, the Youth Services Committee of West Seattle Rotary will choose one overall West Seattle Rotary SoY. That overall SoY winner will receive a $6,000 scholarship. Each of the two runners-up will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The 3rd SoM presentation event was held on February 14th at the West Seattle Golf Club during West Seattle Rotary’s luncheon meeting. Rotarians, parents, and guests were impressed and inspired by these wonderful awardees and their counselors.

Chief Sealth International High

Counselor – Krista Rillo

Student – Franklin Jimenez-Ortega

Dad – Marco

Summit Atlas High

Counselor – Keenan Grayson

Student – Jonathan Maldonado Amaya

West Seattle High

Counselor – Kinsey Hedeen

Student – William Fralia

Mom – Tomoko