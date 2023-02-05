CONGRATULATIONS! 2023 West Seattle Garden Tour’s winning artwork revealed

February showers bring thoughts of June flowers! Advance tickets are now available for this year’s West Seattle Garden Tour, and the WSGT has announced Brooke Borcherding‘s painting Magenta and Lemon as this year’s art contest winner:

Each year, West Seattle Garden Tour provides an opportunity for one talented artist to showcase her or his original artwork on tour marketing materials and to take home a $500 cash prize. We are pleased to announce Seattle artist Brooke Borcherding as the winner for our 2023 tour.

“Magenta and Lemon is inspired by everyday scenes. My work often illustrates a small slice of life in a unique way. This piece shows a variety of floral foliage against a wall depicted in my distinct style of energetic markmaking and bold color,” says Ms. Borcherding about this winning piece.

Magenta and Lemon (36”w x 36”h; acrylic) will be featured on the 2023 garden tour’s official poster and ticket book. Ms. Borcherding will also receive a $500 cash prize. West Seattle Garden Tour will conduct a silent auction of the artwork beginning at the May 2023 West Seattle Art Walk (at Capers Home store) and concluding on the day of the tour, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Bids will also be taken on tour day in one of the gardens from 9 am to 5 pm. Proceeds will benefit the year’s eight designated grant recipient non-profit organizations.

Magenta and Lemon, along with works by four West Seattle Garden Tour Art Competition finalists will be on view at Capers Home during the West Seattle Art Walk, 5-8 pm, May 11, 2023.