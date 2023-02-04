BIZNOTE: Happy 1st anniversary, Animated Café – with a gift for families: New story time

(WSB photo, November 2022)

Three months ago, we photographed Animated Café founder/proprietor Melanie (aka “Ana“) just after her coffee stand moved to 4518 Fauntleroy Way SW. Today, she has a new cause for celebration: It’s been exactly one year since she opened (originally at 35th/Barton). We had her backstory here about a week before that. Now, a year later, here’s the anniversary musing she shared with her email list:

Oh my goodness has it been one wild year… A year ago when I was 18 not many people believed I would start a business. More people thought I would fail than succeed and truthfully the odds weren’t in my favor.

If you’re reading this, maybe I can add some inspiration because I really wasn’t sure I could do it myself.

This business has had lots of twists and turns. Some amazing ones and some not so amazing ones, but every high and low has taught me something. Let me list a few:

– What it takes start

– How to fix things & work with what I have

– How to use pretty much every tool in the garage.

– How to motivate even when I’m tired & manage the highs and lows

– How to create on social media (check out my TikTok account!)

– How to perfect my drinks with customer feedback

– How to break out of my shell (I’m a little shy) and create memorable experience

– How to hire and manage employees

– How to ask for help when I need it

– and many other things…

Most importantly though you all have taught me to be more confident in myself. Some of the best experiences when looking back have been when I get inspired to make something new and turn it into a theme, an outfit, a drink, or even a new conversation starter. It’s become like some kind of magic to me to learn and create something new every day.

I feel so blessed that you all have supported this venture. I can’t wait to see what the next year brings & I hope you come by this weekend to say hi! I’ll have balloons set up and sidewalk chalk for anyone who wants to leave behind a little positivity. I couldn’t be more grateful for this past year.