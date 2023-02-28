BIZNOTE FOLLOWUPS: Westwood McDonald’s reopens; Dué Cucina West Seattle about to open

Two food followups:

WESTWOOD McDONALD’S REOPENS: Multiple readers, including Thomas – who sent the photo above – report that the Westwood Village McDonald’s is now open. The entrances were still coned when we went by around 9:30 am today, so the opening happened sometime after that. As noted here again Monday, the restaurant’s been closed almost six months for a “transformation.”

DUE CUCINA OPENS TOMORROW: Thanks for the texted tip that the new Italian restaurant in The Junction (4437 California SW) has announced tomorrow as its opening date, a week and a half after installing the exterior signage. We couldn’t find any info about what time, though, so we went over to look, and found one staff member who told us they’re expecting to open Wednesday around 11 am. This will be the fourth restaurant for the regional mini-chain, after Roosevelt, Capitol Hill, and Totem Lake. We first reported the West Seattle expansion plan six months ago.