West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday

44℉

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Sign’s up for Dué Cucina West Seattle

February 17, 2023 3:01 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

While in The Junction today, we noticed the sign going up at the future Dué Cucina restaurant (4437 California SW). It’s been six months since we first reported the Italian mini-chain was expanding to the former Ma’ono space. We don’t have a projected opening date yet, but it’s close enough that Dué Cucina has posted a listing in the West Seattle Jobs Offered section of the WSB Community Forums. If you’re curious how they’re changing the interior, they posted a sneak peek video here earlier this month.

Share This

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Sign's up for Dué Cucina West Seattle"

  • Beto February 17, 2023 (3:11 pm)
    Reply

    Great! The menu looks very tasty and they have good and affordable prices. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.