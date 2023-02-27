BIZNOTE: Delridge Grocery Co-op adding another day

The Delridge Grocery Cooperative (5444 Delridge Way SW) continues expanding the days/hours it’s open. Starting March 7th, they’ll be open on Tuesdays, 3-7 pm, This is thanks, the DGC announcement notes, to volunteer power – the DGC is an all-volunteer organization. If resources permit, the DGC announcement says, they hope to expand Saturday hours, too. For now, they’re open 3-7 pm Fridays and Mondays, 9:30 am-3 pm Saturdays, 11 am-3 pm Sundays. The store is open to all, but member-owners get a 10 percent discount the first Friday through Monday of each month, and once they add the extra day next week, that will extend to the first Tuesday of the month too. You can find out about membership here, and about volunteering here. (DGC also continues to sell “Essentials” produce boxes and uses volunteer help to deliver them on Saturdays, too.)