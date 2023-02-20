West Seattle, Washington

21 Tuesday

BIZNOTE: Awards bloom for West Seattle Nursery at Northwest Flower and Garden Festival

February 20, 2023 8:10 pm
 |   Gardening | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Congratulations to West Seattle Nursery for an award-winning run at the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival. The report is from WSN’s Marie McKinsey:

The crew at West Seattle Nursery is tired but happy today. Their display garden, “Shaded from Reality,” just won the Founder’s Cup – Best in Show Award at the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival. They also won the Beyond Beautiful Award from Fine Gardening Magazine, and a Gold Medal.

The garden featured a rustic greenhouse in the woods, built using reclaimed windows and other recycled materials. The structure was surrounded by shade-loving plants, including a stunning collection of hellebores, with a stream tumbling over rock near the entrance.

The Show opened on February 15th and closed last night.

It was held at the Convention Center downtown.

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: Awards bloom for West Seattle Nursery at Northwest Flower and Garden Festival"

  • Lynn February 20, 2023 (8:13 pm)
    Reply

    Beautiful! Congrats West Seattle Nursery!

