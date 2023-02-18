BIZNOTE: Art pop-up in The Junction

The Senior Center of West Seattle‘s corner ground-floor space at California/Oregon is hosting another pop-up shop. If you haven’t been yet, you have through tomorrow to go browse the art of Bjoern T.M. Larsen, who tells us a bit about himself and his work:

I’m a Danish artist locally residing in Seattle. I studied art in Venice (Italy) and within decades I was able to build my own unique style by using iridescent Acrylics and resin on Canvas. I won several Art Festivals (Art Shoreline Festival 2020), I sell originals, prints of different sizes, and greeting cards. With me there is Lucia, an Italian jewelry and candle maker.

Larsen’s pop-up is open until 5 pm today and again 11 am-5 pm tomorrow (Sunday, February 19th).