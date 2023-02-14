BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School teams get one more chance at district playoffs

Tough night for both West Seattle High School basketball teams at the King County District 2 3A playoffs. Both played at Bellevue College, and both lost. This afternoon, the girls fell to Bishop Blanchet, 55-48, and tonight, the boys lost to Eastside Catholic, 54-48. Both get one more chance to advance in the playoffs, with loser-out games Friday night (February 17th) at Bellevue College – the boys vs. Liberty at 6:30 pm, the girls vs. Holy Names at 8 pm.