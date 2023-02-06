BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School girls win postseason opener

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand. Above, WSHS #1, freshman Carmen Derda)

The high-school basketball postseason has begun, and the West Seattle High School girls were first out of the gate with a game tonight. The Wildcats hosted Holy Names in the Metro League championship tournament.

(Above, WSHS #20, sophomore Colby Timmons)

Despite being down at halftime, West Seattle roared back to pull out the win, 46-39.

Head coach Darnell Taylor and the Wildcats (12-7) next face top-seeded Garfield on the Bulldogs’ home court.

That game is scheduled for 5:30 pm Wednesday (February 8th).