BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School boys win district-tournament opener

The second round of the high-school basketball postseason has begun!
Tonight at West Seattle High School, the Wildcats won their first game in the district tournament. Strong defense as well as offense took WSHS to a 60-41 victory over visiting Mercer Island.
Top Wildcat scorer on the night was #5, senior Ryder Mackay (above), with 20 points. Not far behind at 18 points was #24, senior Chase Clifton.
#3, junior Bo Gionet, was next with eight points. Head coach Dan Kriley‘s Wildcats (13-9) move on to play Eastside Catholic Tuesday night (February 14th), 8 pm at Bellevue College (3000 Landerholm Circle SE).
Ticket info for Tuesday’s game is here.
