As noted here Saturday night, both West Seattle High School teams have made it into the state tournament. Tonight, we know when and where they’ll play their first games. As announced by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, here’s the schedule:

GIRLS: Tuesday (February 21st) 7 pm, at WSHS vs. Central Kitsap

BOYS: Saturday (February 25th) 8 pm, at Bellevue College vs. winner of Tuesday’s Everett–North Thurston game

Both are open to the public, with admission charges.