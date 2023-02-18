BASKETBALL: Final district-tournament games for West Seattle High School teams

Though their victories last night earned them berths in state-tournament competition no matter what, West Seattle High School‘s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams each had to play one last district game this afternoon at Bellevue College. Both scores are now in: The girls won, beating Eastside Catholic, 60-57, taking fifth place in the district; the boys lost to Rainier Beach, 71-58, finishing sixth. Seedings for the state tournament are due to be announced tomorrow afternoon, so that’s when we should know where and when both teams will play their first games in state competition, which begins Tuesday.