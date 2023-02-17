APPLICATION TIME: West Seattle Junction Association announces city ‘arts and culture recovery’ grant money

The West Seattle Junction Association wants to make sure you know that city grant money is available for “arts and culture recovery,” with less than two weeks remaining for applications:

The West Seattle Junction Association is pleased to announce a one-time Request-For-Proposal for arts and culture recovery funding for the West Seattle Junction. These funds have been available through the City of Seattle Office of Arts and Culture and are being distributed through Lead Organizations throughout Seattle.

The funding available through this RFP is for activations or events specifically in the West Seattle Junction that assist in arts and culture recovery efforts with a specific priority to those areas and groups most impacted by COVID pandemic and in alignment with the City of Seattle’s vision of equity, inclusion, collaboration, public safety and resiliency for One Seattle.

The total amount of funding available through this Lead Organization for this designated area is $56,950.

We welcome proposals for projects of all sizes, but requests cannot exceed $20,000, and some awardees may only receive part of their requested amount.

Activations and events can occur any time after an award is made with final reports due no later than September 15, 2023. These contracts are made on a reimbursement basis with deliverables that will be outlined in the contracts. While you may apply to other Lead Organizations for projects in other designated areas, you can receive funding for only one award.

The RFP package includes Guidelines, Application & Budget Template, and is due no later than 5:00pm, February 27, 2023. You will be notified of results after our community review panels completes their rating and funding recommendations and shall be no later than March 15, 2023.

You can apply online here and access documents and contact info at wsjunction.org/arts-culture-neighborhood-recovery-program