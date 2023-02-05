Another summer event to get set for: Obstacle-course fun run Loop the ‘Lupe 2023

For the second time today, we’re inviting you to look ahead to June – this time it’s because registration is open for Loop the ‘Lupe 2023, coming up June 3, with new features this year:

We’re BACK with Loop The ‘Lupe, Seattle’s best 5K obstacle course fun run! This event will take place at Walt Hundley Playfield in West Seattle on Saturday, June 3rd. Here’s what’s in store for 2023:

NEW!!! ELITE WAVE: We’ve heard from racers that they’re looking for an extra challenge, and we’ve got it for you! We’re starting the Loop the ‘Lupe this year with an “Elite Wave” for racers 16 years old and up to increase the level of competition. We’re also ADDING TWO OBSTACLES just for this wave, creating a total of nine obstacles per lap!

NEW!!! FAMILY WAVE: So, you’re ready for the ninja challenges (wall-climbing, mud-crawling, all your favorites), but not ready to run with the elites? The 7-obstacle Family Wave is all you! NEW OBSTACLE: We’ve replaced our balance beams with a NEW balancing obstacle and we’re ready to go!

YOUR FAVORITES ARE BACK: We’ll have the 5K run/walk, the Senior Saunter walk (100% flat, no obstacles), and the Youth Dash (a 1K loop with 7 obstacles & adult supervision).

YOU CAN SUPPORT A GOOD CAUSE: This event is one of the major fundraisers for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church each year. As you may have seen in recent news coverage, the need for churches like OLG are great, and your registration and donations support important social outreach work — meals for shut-ins, homeless services, and help with migrant communities, too. So, join us for the Loop, and have some fun while raising much-needed funds for those in need!

VIRTUAL RACING: Not feeling up to a trip to the park? No problem! Register to get a race t-shirt, contact us at loopthelupe@gmail.com, and record a video of yourself on your own crazy home obstacle course, then post it to our on our Facebook page! Prizes for the top entrants!

ALL PARTICIPANTS: The Loop’s live music, food, and beer garden are back, too, this summer, with a new layout for post-race relaxation at the park!