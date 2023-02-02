UPDATE: 2-alarm fire at South Delridge apartment building, 1 person to hospital

7:50 AM: SFD is at a building in the 1700 block of SW Barton and has just called for a second alarm. At least one person is reported injured. There was also a callout to the same address early yesterday, but that one was quickly downsized. Updates to come.

7:55 AM: The fire is reported to be under control, firefighters told dispatch. According to online records, this is a three-story, 14-apartment building.

8:06 AM: They’re continuing to search inside the building to be sure no other victims are inside. We’re at the scene now and are adding photos.

8:12 AM: Still smoke on one side of the building.

They’ve just told dispatch the fire is “tapped, all three floors.” SFD’s investigator is reported to be on the way.

8:28 AM: So is an SFD chaplain. We don’t have details about victim(s) yet but a public-information officer has just arrived so more details should be forthcoming. … They are also calling for the Red Cross to help displaced residents.

8:38 AM: SFD says the person who was burned is a 35-year-old man, taken to a hospital in serious condition.

8:55 AM: Police are investigating too. Now that the fire’s out, the most heavily damaged side of the building is visible: