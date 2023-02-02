West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 2-alarm fire at South Delridge apartment building, 1 person to hospital

February 12, 2023 7:50 am
7:50 AM: SFD is at a building in the 1700 block of SW Barton and has just called for a second alarm. At least one person is reported injured. There was also a callout to the same address early yesterday, but that one was quickly downsized. Updates to come.

7:55 AM: The fire is reported to be under control, firefighters told dispatch. According to online records, this is a three-story, 14-apartment building.

8:06 AM: They’re continuing to search inside the building to be sure no other victims are inside. We’re at the scene now and are adding photos.

8:12 AM: Still smoke on one side of the building.

They’ve just told dispatch the fire is “tapped, all three floors.” SFD’s investigator is reported to be on the way.

8:28 AM: So is an SFD chaplain. We don’t have details about victim(s) yet but a public-information officer has just arrived so more details should be forthcoming. … They are also calling for the Red Cross to help displaced residents.

8:38 AM: SFD says the person who was burned is a 35-year-old man, taken to a hospital in serious condition.

8:55 AM: Police are investigating too. Now that the fire’s out, the most heavily damaged side of the building is visible:

5 Replies to "UPDATE: 2-alarm fire at South Delridge apartment building, 1 person to hospital"

  Lisa February 12, 2023 (8:03 am)
    Reply

  Wavy David February 12, 2023 (8:08 am)
    Reply

    The SFD was called out yesterday to that same address? Hmm. There’s been quite a number of substantial fires out here in recent years. As far as I know they are all unrelated. Just bad luck I suppose—like the occasional murders that happen around here.

  Mike February 12, 2023 (8:24 am)
    Reply

    Chaplain dispatched.

  Ana February 12, 2023 (8:34 am)
    Reply

    Unfortunately this is a hot spot for calls in general. The police seem to be at this apartment complex weekly. 

  Marianne February 12, 2023 (9:12 am)
    Reply

    This is an interesting building.  Units are regularly boarded up.  I am sorry for the residents.

