YOUTH SPORTS: Last call to step up to the plate for West Seattle Baseball signups

Baseball season gets ever closer! Another local youth league is still welcoming players to sign up for spring – here’s the announcement sent by West Seattle Baseball:

Calling all baseball players! West Seattle Baseball registration is open until February 15th, and some divisions are nearly at capacity. Sign up at westseattlebaseball.com.

West Seattle Baseball offers six different divisions for players ages 4 through 18. Our tee-ball and coach-pitch divisions target younger participants, while Bronco (12U) baseball has been developed to help players begin adjusting to the larger diamonds and different rules of high-school baseball.

Prices start as low as $130 for the season. Registration costs include a ballcap and team jersey for each player, in addition to a full season of baseball with events three times per week from mid-March through early June.

West Seattle Baseball is a 100% volunteer-run, nonprofit youth baseball league. Our goal is to provide comprehensive baseball programming that appeals to kids of all levels of enthusiasm and ability. The league prides itself on being a fun and enjoyable program that our players, their families, and their coaches want to participate in again each succeeding season. If you have questions about the divisions or anything else West Seattle Baseball, please email the league at info@westseattlebaseball.com.

We hope to see you at the West Seattle PeeWee Fields soon. For the love of the game.