Wordplay returns to Skylark with one-night-only ‘Spelldown’

Back in the fall, The Skylark in North Delridge saw success with a multi-week series of “adult spelling bee” nights. Now the game is back for one night only – 7 pm this Friday, January 6th – and Skylark proprietor Matt Larson asked us to share the invitation:

The Skylark Cafe and Quizfix’s SPELLDOWN AFTER DARK returns for a ONE-NIGHT ONLY spelling s-p-e-c-t-a-c-u-l-a-r! No pre-signup necessary – everybody who comes has a chance to be a contestant. Be the champion of “The Final Spelldown” – OR supply the word that knocks the last contestant OUT – and win fabulous prizes. Space is limited – get your tix today!

Doors at 7, Spelldown at 8:00 21+ Full bar and restaurant.

“Spelldown After Dark” is an adult spelling bee contest that awards cash and non-cash prizes to participants and winners. It feels like an in person game show with all the excitement of real competition and cash prizes, with drinks involved! Spelldown may incorporate some naughtiness, but in general is intended as PG- to R-level event that attracts participants who want to be named as the Spelldown 2023 King or Queen and are there to compete and have fun.