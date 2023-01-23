WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Lunar New Year celebration at Vietnamese Cultural Center

As featured in our Sunday event list, the Vietnamese Cultural Center of West Seattle held a community Tết (Lunar New Year) celebration on Sunday. On behalf of the center, Lynda Bui shared the photo and this note:

Under cool gray skies, members of the community and Vietnamese Cultural Center gathered to welcome the Year of the Cat. The great lion-dance team of Vietnamese Youth Group GĐPT Vạn Hạnh joined us with a wonderful performance. It is rare to be able to gather on the actual day (and on a weekend) so we thank everyone for making time to join us. Best wishes to you all in the new year. May all your endeavors go your way and good health to you all! Thank you for your support and we’ll see you again. Happy Vietnamese Lunar New Year!

You can see video here.

P.S. Two more Lunar New Year celebrations are yet to come in West Seattle, both welcoming the community too – West Seattle HS Chinese students’ event at Hiawatha on February 3rd, and the Seattle Chinese Garden‘s New Year Lantern Festival on February 5th