WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 13 notes!

(Surf Scoter, photographed by James Tilley)

Welcome to the last weekend of January (already?). Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s ahead:

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), drop in and play with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family.

SAFE-DRIVING CLASS: All-day class at Daystar Retirement Village (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) for people 55+, 9 am-5:30 pm – call 206-937-6122 ASAP to see if there’s room!

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS ADMISSION FAIR/OPEN HOUSE: Learn more about the district and options for next school year by dropping by SPS HQ (3rd/Lander) 10 am-2 pm.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-4 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – full details in our calendar listing.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open to visitors noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm.

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: New play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues tonight, 7:30 pm:

Created from verbatim accounts of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Seattle nurses who were there, “An Endless Shift” is a tribute to the everyday heroes who were confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives. Seattle theater artist Gloria Alcalá, in a solo tour de force performance, embodies and voices the multitude of perspectives on the harrowing journey Seattle nurses faced in an ever-shifting landscape.

Get your ticket(s) here.

DUO FROM DOWN UNDER: Great Aunt plays Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) at 7:30 pm – reserve ticket(s) here.

WEST END GIRLS AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm show, all ages, for West Seattle’s drag extravaganza at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), see our calendar listing for the ticket link.

