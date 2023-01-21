WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 11 notes!

(Lady Liberty and friend, photographed by James Bratsanos)

This midwinter weekend begins relatively quietly:

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), drop in and play with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-4 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – full details in our calendar listing.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open to visitors noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

WINE TIME: The tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle – is open 1-6 pm. (5910 California SW)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: Leslie Harris, who represents this area on the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors, will be at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) at 2 pm to talk with and hear from community members.

NEW MOON SOUND BATH: Presented by Maari Falsetto from Inner Alchemy at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), 7 pm. $35.

DIXIELAND JAZZ: Market Street Jazz Band plays Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) at 7:30 pm – reserve ticket(s) here.

DANCE PARTY AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm doors, 9 pm event at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), The Aquarian Alien’s Dance Party, hosted by Cookie Couture, $10 cover. Costume contest too!

Something to add to our calendar – event, class, game, music, theater, comedy, outdoor activity, fundraiser, or … ? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!