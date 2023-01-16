WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: What do you think? Local writer sets up site as potential community hub

Before this year is out, the Sound Transit Board of Directors is expected to take a final vote on exactly where West Seattle’s light-rail extension will run, and stop. That decision will set in motion a wave of changes for multiple neighborhoods. Some people will have to move their homes and businesses. Some are looking forward to access to more transit. Local writer Marie McKinsey is launching a site to collect community opinions and information, after seeing how some light-rail-related posts on her personal website – such as this one – draw a lot of interest. She explains further:

The response to blog posts like this one has shown me that there are deep concerns in the neighborhood about this project. I’m not sure it would pass if presented to voters today.

I was talking to some friends about this recently. They are frustrated with this project and believe others are, too. They just don’t have a way to connect with them.

It occurred to me that it might help if there was a single website that could show the Big Picture of public sentiment. One that gives people a place to share their DEIS comments, their experiences with Sound Transit, and stories about how this project will affect them. Maybe that will lead to connections between people across the various micro-neighborhoods affected.

So I created a blog that people can contribute to. I will add separate pages if needed to accommodate community organizations, like Pigeon Point, Delridge, etc. It’s a Blogger site, so there are no expenses for any of us. Here’s the URL: westseattleneighbors.blogspot.com

I’d like for people to know they can send me information and I will post it. I have no idea where this will go. I’m just going to put it out there and see who shows up.