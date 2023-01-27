WEST SEATTLE FOOD NOTES: Sunfish, Salty’s, Camp West

Three restaurant notes tonight:

(WSB photo)

SUNFISH REOPENS: A reader wondered recently when Sunfish, the fish-and-chips spot at 2800 Alki SW, would reopen after its long winter break, so we’ve been checking in. Tonight we saw the OPEN sign; stopped in, and they told us this was their second day back. So if Sunfish is your fish-and-chips place of choice, it’s time to get back to the beach.

SALTY’S ON ALKI: At the other end of Alki, Salty’s (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) has some reservations remaining for Valentine’s Day – looks like afternoon, when last we checked. Here’s where to go. They’re also having a gift-card promotion through next Tuesday (January 31st) – buy a $50 card, get $10 bonus; buy a $100 card, get $20 bonus.

CAMP WEST: The new restaurant/bar in The Junction is usually closed Tuesdays but will be open 5-9 pm Valentine’s Day (Tuesday, February 14th) with a special 3-course prix-fixe dinner (which will also be offered the preceding Friday through Sunday). Entree options include Braised Short Rib, Bouillabaisse, or Morel and Kale Risotto:

(Photo courtesy Camp West)

The other two courses are starter and dessert options (even Camp West’s famous S’mores!). You can see the rest of the menu – and make reservations – by going here.