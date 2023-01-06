West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE FOOD: First day for Portage Bay Café in The Junction

January 6, 2023 12:26 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
(WSB photos)

As announced last week, today is opening day for Portage Bay Café‘s new West Seattle Junction location, the former Agave Cocina spot at 4725 42nd SW. We just went over for photos.

Today is a soft-open day, for which they took a limited number of reservations, so they opened at 9 am and are closing at 1 pm. Regular hours will be Thursdays 8 am-1 pm, Fridays 8 am-1:30 pm, Saturdays and Sundays 8 am-2 pm, Mondays 8 am-1 pm, closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Above is the famous “bar” where you can choose toppings for your pancakes or french toast. For now, we’re told, they’re offering the same breakfast/brunch menu as the other PBC locations, but once they’ve truly settled in after a few weeks or so, the chef will also have a location-specific fresh sheet. We first reported Portage Bay’s West Seattle plan in August; this is the southernmost location for the mini-chain, founded a quarter-century ago by John Gunnar.

  • RW January 6, 2023 (12:54 pm)
    So glad they opened in West Seattle. I often ate at the U-District location and have missed going there since I retired.  Can’t wait to make my first visit.

  • Yay January 6, 2023 (1:35 pm)
    Do you need a reservation for brunch?

