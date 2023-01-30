WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft-turned-robbery at Y; three reader reports

Four reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

THEFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: Thanks for the tips/questions about police at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle around 5:30 pm. Officers were gone by the time we got there, but this was dispatched as a theft-turned-robbery – dispatch told officers that someone was trying to steal from lockers, and when confronted, pulled a knife and made threats. Description given over police radio: Unknown (race) male, 30s, 5’10”, medium to heavy build, black backpack, black sweatpants, dark Jordans (shoes) with orange highlights. No injuries, the Y staff told us. SPD incident # is 23-028726.

Three more reader reports received today (in addition to the two published this morning):

HOME/CAR BREAK-IN ATTEMPT: The report and security video are from Chaucey:

Last night (Jan-29-23) at 11:30 pm, a man approached our home on Roxbury (between Roxbury Lanes and 35th) and attempted to break in through our front door. He then proceeded to attempt to break into my car through the passenger side door. This was bold as we have a flood light pointed toward the front of our house, a full security system and have a working streetlight directly in front of our home. We captured this event on camera, but unfortunately the motion detection only kicked in to catch him from the backside; however, what we did get is clear and may have a few distinguishing features that may be identifiable to the broader community. I have attached a video and am hoping that you can post it with this incident report, in the hopes that someone may be able to identify this person and at the very least so others can be aware and on the lookout for this person attempting to break in on their property.

CONSTRUCTION SITE BREAK-IN: From Scott:

We are the owners of a lot on the corner of 60th Ave SW and SW Charlestown St, where we are slowly building a new house (started in spring/summer of 2021). We were (burglarized) several times in the first 18 months but (not) since we had our windows and doors installed in late fall 2022. My son and I had brought a large spool of copper wire on site for wiring the panels and subpanels on Sunday 1/22, but didn’t end up getting to that work and left the spool in the garage. On Wednesday early morning, my neighbor confronted someone leaving our house with a bicycle with saddlebags.

They eventually realized Saturday that “the spool for our wire had been taken apart, and the wire was missing, along with other things that we’ve been figuring out are gone over the weekend. I put the full list of what was missing in the police report … if anyone has information about who was coming and going from our lot, sure would be nice to either get some stuff back or at least not get (burglarized) again any time soon.” SPD incident # is 23-901796.

CAR VANDALISM/PROWL ATTEMPT: From management at City Watch Apartments in The Junction:

The (above) individual followed behind someone to get into our garage this morning and broke out a window of a car parked here at CW between 8:45-9 am. He was startled when someone approached close to him after he shattered the window and left in a hurry. Fairly clear images of the suspect and his car. Looks to be early to mid-40’s, goatee, balding with eye glasses, Caucasian with a tan coat and baggy pants. The vehicle looks like an older-model Toyota Tercel with rear L back door severely damaged with a broken rear qtr window that has a white cloth covering it up. We can’t make out the license plate.

SPD incident # is 23-028454.