WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run homicide arraignment Monday; 35th/Avalon arrests; garage burglary

Three items in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

HIT-RUN HOMICIDE ARRAIGNMENT MONDAY: As reported here Wednesday, a suspect is now charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit-run in last July’s death of Robb Mason. 20-year-old Mohamed A. Yusuf will be arraigned tomorrow morning at 8:30 am in courtroom E-955 at the King County Courthouse. His family and friends sent a statement that they “would like to let the West Seattle community know that the arraignment is open to the public for anyone who can be present as a show of support for Claudia Mason and her beloved husband Robb.” The courthouse is at 516 Third Avenue.

35TH/AVALON ARRESTS: Several people asked about a sizable police response around 10 pm last night at the 35th/Avalon – including Evan, who sent this photo:

Research today yielded information that this was a stolen-vehicle recovery, with people in the vehicle when police found it – two were reported to have been taken into custody.

GARAGE BURGLARY: Karen reports from Hansen View (the neighborhood just south of The Mount) that someone broke into a neighbor’s garage Friday afternoon by smashing out a glass panel:

This happened while someone was home; the burglar(s) stole items including three bicycles, one of which Karen found a few doors down. SPD incident # is 23-005507.