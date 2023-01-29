WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ‘Apparent home break-in attempt’

Via email, a reader report from Genesee Hill:

Someone shattered the sliding glass door to our basement on Friday night in an apparent home break-in attempt. We live between Dakota and Andover on 54th Ave SW. We have a camera on the front of our home but no record of a trespasser in the front. It seems this person climbed over our backyard fence (which is now damaged) and dropped their flashlight on the way out. We don’t think this person entered our home or stole anything, but we can’t be sure. Either way, it leaves an unsettled feeling. We now have cameras facing our backyard and side yards. The motion lights and home security system are being installed too. Stay alert and look out for your neighbors!