WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 9 views of our feathered neighbors

With the Seahawks having just won in OT, it’s too late for counterprogramming but we still have time this Sunday afternoon to show some of the bird photos we’ve received in recent weeks – thanks to all who’ve sent them (we publish some with our daily event lists, too). Above, Angela Summerfield‘s view of Cedar Waxwings in Fauntleroy in late November. Below, a wind-ruffled Steller’s Jay photographed by Jerry Simmons:

Danny McMillin caught a Crow and Bald Eagle in an air-supremacy battle over Alki Point:

Another Bald Eagle was watching from a perch over the Alki Promenade when spotted by James Tilley:

James also sent this photo of a Yellow-rumped Warbler seen in early December:

A Varied Thrush visited Trileigh Tucker:

In Arbor Heights, this Townsend’s Warbler was photographed by Cindy Roberts:

And two views of Cormorants – Dan Ciske says that’s Three-Fingers Mountain in the backdrop of this view:

Ann Anderson saw this Double-crested Cormorant off Duwamish Head:

Thanks again to everyone sharing bird (and other) photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com – breaking-news images are also always welcome via texting our hotline, 206-293-6302.