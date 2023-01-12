West Seattle Art Walk, Crime Prevention Council, ‘Seattle Neon,’ more for your Thursday

That’s the venue list for the first West Seattle Art Walk of 2023 – which tops our reminder list of what’s happening in the hours ahead. You can enjoy art, drop in on artist receptions, and get food/drink specials at participating restaurant/bars, all starting at 5 pm and continuing until “late.” To see who’s having receptions and to preview some of this month’s featured art, see this roundup on the West Seattle Art Walk website.

Also happening today/tonight:

MEDICARE PRESENTATION: Got questions? Local consultant Patrice Lewis has answers. 11 am-noon at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon)

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UPS: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Paparepas Venezuelan-food truck will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

SUMMIT ATLAS OPEN HOUSE: The 6th-12th-grade charter school in Arbor Heights welcomes prospective families 5:30-7:30 pm. (9601 35th SW)

SEATTLE NEON: Photographer/author Matt Hucke talks about his book at 6 pm online, part of Words, Writers, and Southwest Stories. Our calendar listing has the registration link and details.

FERRIES MEETING: Missed Washington State Ferries‘ online community meeting yesterday (WSB coverage here)? One more session is set for 6 pm tonight – go here to register and get the link.

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: Hear from and talk with local police, 7 pm at Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) or attend online – the info for that, as well as the agenda, is in our calendar listing.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!