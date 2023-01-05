West Seattle, Washington

WEATHER ALERT: Coastal Flood Advisory for Friday morning

January 5, 2023
With a fairly high tide – 12.2 feet – arriving amid somewhat unsettled weather, the National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory alert for Friday morning. The alert will span 3 to 8 am; high tide is at 6:06 am. The NWS explains, “A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.” The current forecast predicts a windy night but it’s expected to calm down by morning,

