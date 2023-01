2:48 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response by land and sea to Seacrest, to look into a report of people who are possibly in distress about 300 yards out. Updates to come.

2:51 PM: So far, all they’re seeing is divers – but they’re checking to be sure the divers are OK.

2:53 PM: And they’ve confirmed – it’s three people out diving and they’re fine. “False alarm,” they’ve proclaimed, and the response is being canceled.