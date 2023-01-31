West Seattle, Washington

VACCINATION: Flu, COVID shot clinic in West Seattle on Sunday

January 31, 2023 11:56 pm
The Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW) is hosting another community vaccination clinic this Sunday – here’s the announcement:

COVID/Flu Vaccine Clinic
Community School of West Seattle
Feb 5, 2023
11 AM-4 PM

All approved COVID vaccines for 6-months+ olds! Pediatric (starting at 6 months) and adult flu vaccines, but no high-dose geriatric flu vaccines available.

Preregistration encouraged: tinyurl.com/2p8yz32m

We just checked at that link and plenty of appointments are available. If you prefer QR codes, there’s one on this event flyer. They say walk-ins will be welcome, too.

