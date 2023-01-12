West Seattle, Washington

12 Thursday

46℉

Uninsured? Underinsured? Health help in Highland Park on Saturday

January 12, 2023 9:00 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Health | Highland Park | West Seattle news

A health-insurance enrollment event at Highland Park Elementary 10 am-2 pm this Saturday (January 14th) is open to everyone and offering some services – health and otherwise – for people in need:

HEALTH INSURANCE
-Get enrolled into health insurance.
-Find our health insurance options.
-Apple Health Insurance (Children, Pregnant Women, & Adults).

MAMMOGRAMS
 Women 40 & older & You must live in King County
 Uninsured or Underinsured
 Immigration status is not a factor
 Call for an appointment 800-756-5437

ADULT DENTAL SERVICES
Treatment for URGENT dental needs: Extractions – Filings – X-Rays – Exams – Pain/Swelling
 Must be a King County resident.
 Immigration status is not a factor.
 Not eligible for Apple Health (Medicaid) due to citizenship status.
 Meet income guidelines
 Call for an appointment: 800-756-5437

ALSO
-ORCA Lift Enrollment with preloaded cards. If you’re on TANF or SSI you get free fare for one year.
-City of Seattle Utility assistance Applications.
-COVID Vaccines (with gift card)
-Free lunch provided by Soul Fusion Food Truck!
-Cell phones & more

HPES is at 1012 SW Trenton.

Share This

No Replies to "Uninsured? Underinsured? Health help in Highland Park on Saturday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.