Uninsured? Underinsured? Health help in Highland Park on Saturday

A health-insurance enrollment event at Highland Park Elementary 10 am-2 pm this Saturday (January 14th) is open to everyone and offering some services – health and otherwise – for people in need:

HEALTH INSURANCE

-Get enrolled into health insurance.

-Find our health insurance options.

-Apple Health Insurance (Children, Pregnant Women, & Adults).

MAMMOGRAMS

 Women 40 & older & You must live in King County

 Uninsured or Underinsured

 Immigration status is not a factor

 Call for an appointment 800-756-5437

ADULT DENTAL SERVICES

Treatment for URGENT dental needs: Extractions – Filings – X-Rays – Exams – Pain/Swelling

 Must be a King County resident.

 Immigration status is not a factor.

 Not eligible for Apple Health (Medicaid) due to citizenship status.

 Meet income guidelines

 Call for an appointment: 800-756-5437

ALSO

-ORCA Lift Enrollment with preloaded cards. If you’re on TANF or SSI you get free fare for one year.

-City of Seattle Utility assistance Applications.

-COVID Vaccines (with gift card)

-Free lunch provided by Soul Fusion Food Truck!

-Cell phones & more