Uninsured? Underinsured? Health help in Highland Park on Saturday

A health-insurance enrollment event at Highland Park Elementary 10 am-2 pm this Saturday (January 14th) is open to everyone and offering some services – health and otherwise – for people in need:
HEALTH INSURANCE
-Get enrolled into health insurance.
-Find our health insurance options.
-Apple Health Insurance (Children, Pregnant Women, & Adults).
MAMMOGRAMS
Women 40 & older & You must live in King County
Uninsured or Underinsured
Immigration status is not a factor
Call for an appointment 800-756-5437
ADULT DENTAL SERVICES
Treatment for URGENT dental needs: Extractions – Filings – X-Rays – Exams – Pain/Swelling
Must be a King County resident.
Immigration status is not a factor.
Not eligible for Apple Health (Medicaid) due to citizenship status.
Meet income guidelines
Call for an appointment: 800-756-5437
ALSO
-ORCA Lift Enrollment with preloaded cards. If you’re on TANF or SSI you get free fare for one year.
-City of Seattle Utility assistance Applications.
-COVID Vaccines (with gift card)
-Free lunch provided by Soul Fusion Food Truck!
-Cell phones & more
HPES is at 1012 SW Trenton.
| 0 COMMENTS