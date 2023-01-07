Two chances to talk with, hear from police in West Seattle this week

If you have questions for police – a neighborhood concern, ongoing problem, unsolved case – you can attend both or one of these community meetings in the week ahead:

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm Tuesday (January 10th), Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill). ANA says a Southwest Precinct rep will be there.

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm Thursday (January 12th), Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster). Much of this meeting is set aside for community Q&A. If you can’t go to the precinct, our calendar listing has info on video or call-in participation.