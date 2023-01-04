TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday info

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 4th.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

This is the 13th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic.

Here’s the latest update on repair needs and plans; free Water Taxi and bus rides are in the works, as are temporary protected bike lanes over part of the recommended detour for riders.

ROAD WORK

Watch for the aforementioned bike-lane preps along stretches of West Marginal Way and 1st Avenue South … Seattle Public Utilities says the lane closure for sewer-pipe work near the pump-station project in the 1400 block of Alki SW is finally close to starting.

WEATHER

Rain likely by day’s end, high in the upper 40s.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses for repairs – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Updating this recent report, five are now live. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route.

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.