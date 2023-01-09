TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday begins

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, January 6th.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

This is the 18th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic.

Last night, SDOT removed a leaky cylinder – and now they’ll be able to estimate how much longer the bridge will be out of service for street and path users.

WEATHER

Rainy, breezy, high in the upper 40s.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

Reminder that while the low bridge is out of service for surface traffic, free Metro/Water Taxi rides are available via an app.

–Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses for repairs – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Updating this recent report, five are now live. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route.

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

All working city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.