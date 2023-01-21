THINK SUMMER: West Seattle Float Dodger 5K to return for 2023

(Kids’ Dash before 2022 Float Dodger 5K – WSB photo)

West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) says it’s time to think summer – they’re announcing that they’ll again present the West Seattle Float Dodger 5K right before this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade. The date: Saturday, July 22nd. The reason they want you to know this so early: Registration will open February 1st, at a discount rate through February 22nd. If you haven’t run or walked the Float Dodger before, it starts in The Admiral District and heads south along the parade route down California Avenue SW before heading back – with root-beer floats post-race! (Here’s our coverage, with video, from last July.) There’ll be a kids’ dash again this year too (no registration fee for that). We’ll remind you when registration opens in a week and a half – or, keep an eye on floatdodger5k.com!