SPORTS: West Seattle High School basketball teams win their regular-season home finales

Big day of basketball at the West Seattle High School gym, as the final regular-season home games meant senior sendoffs for the varsity teams. The girls have two seniors, Brooke Swanson:

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

And Lauren Wright:

The boys have seven seniors – from left in our photo, Tre Pryor, Ryder Mackay, Miles Gosztola, Chase Clifton, Luke Wade, Calvin Barasch, and Maximus Holliman:

Now on to the games. Both teams played Eastside Catholic (as did the JV and C teams earlier in the day). The girls were up first.

They were out to a double-digit lead at halftime, 33-18, but had a tougher time in the second half, nonetheless pulling out the win, 43-39.

(WSHS #21, sophomore Alyssa Neumann)

The girls, coached by Darnell Taylor, are now 10-7 and finish the regular season at Seattle Prep on Wednesday.

The boys, coached by Dan Kriley, also were victorious today:

With the 76-54 win, they’re now 10-6.

(WSHS #1, senior Tre Pryor)

They have three games remaining in the regular season, all on the road – Seattle Prep on Tuesday, Chief Sealth on Thursday, and Rainier Beach next Saturday.