Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos of the sailboats off West Seattle this afternoon! Above, Chris Frankovich‘s view from Seola; below, Brooke Gozstola‘s view from further north:

And from Mike Fischer, who notes that this is the Three Tree Point Yacht Club‘s Duwamish Head Race.

According to the TTPYC website, more than 50 yachts were registered for the race. The race course – starting and finishing in Des Moines – is outlined here.