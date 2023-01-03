West Seattle, Washington

04 Wednesday

37℉

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz gets council confirmation

January 3, 2023 9:12 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Adrian Diaz has moved from interim to permanent Seattle Police Chief, after the final step in his confirmation today – City Council approval (8-1, with Councilmember Kshama Sawant the lone “no”). His confirmation as chief comes almost two and a half years after he took on the interim role following the resignation of Chief Carmen Best, and three and a half months after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Diaz was his choice to become permanent chief. He spoke today after the council’s vote (advance the video to 1 hour, 15 minutes in):

He said the department and city had “experienced many difficult challenges … but people step up.” He also noted that violent crime has been on a “downward trend” in recent months. The new chief has an often-mentioned West Seattle tie, having served as a high-school wrestling coach at Chief Sealth, as noted in our 2008 mention of an award he received as an officer.

Share This

No Replies to "Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz gets council confirmation"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.