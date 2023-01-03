Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz gets council confirmation

Adrian Diaz has moved from interim to permanent Seattle Police Chief, after the final step in his confirmation today – City Council approval (8-1, with Councilmember Kshama Sawant the lone “no”). His confirmation as chief comes almost two and a half years after he took on the interim role following the resignation of Chief Carmen Best, and three and a half months after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Diaz was his choice to become permanent chief. He spoke today after the council’s vote (advance the video to 1 hour, 15 minutes in):

He said the department and city had “experienced many difficult challenges … but people step up.” He also noted that violent crime has been on a “downward trend” in recent months. The new chief has an often-mentioned West Seattle tie, having served as a high-school wrestling coach at Chief Sealth, as noted in our 2008 mention of an award he received as an officer.