SCREENING: ‘Tribal Waters’ to be shown at Emerald Water Anglers with filmmaker, cast members

That’s the trailer for “Tribal Waters,” a documentary telling the story of the Wind River – described as home to some of Wyoming’s best fishing – and two tribes who cherish it and are fighting for its future. A special screening is planned at 6:30 pm Thursday, January 26th, at Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) in The Junction, with director Jon Klaczkiewicz and some of those featured in the film there for Q&A afterward. EWA proprietor Dave McCoy they have room for 50 people and tickets are available now – online here, or call the shop at 206-708-7250.