School open houses, backyard-bird class, other possibilities for your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday photo by Jerry Simmons)

If your Sunday isn’t entirely spoken for, here are options, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s lineup here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-1 pm, visit Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s campus at 34th/Myrtle – the open house is your chance to tour the school and meet staff.

BINGO/DRAG BRUNCH: 10 am-2 pm at Box Bar (5401 California SW), with bingo noon-2 pm – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers winter produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

CHALLAH BRAIDING: During the Farmers’ Market, TLC of West Seattle will have a booth today showing people how to braid challah bread.

WINTER SPORTS GEAR SALE: Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) has a flash sale through Tuesday – 25% off select skis + clothing, 15 percent off full ski or snowboard and binding/boots packages. Open 11 am-5 pm today.

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 11:30 am-1 pm, visit Holy Rosary‘s campus at 42nd/Genesee – tour the school and meet staff.

LEARN ABOUT ATTRACTING BACKYARD BIRDS: 1 pm class at West Seattle Nursery (5245 California SW), all ages – learn about attracting native birds to your backyard.

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Two events today – 2 pm soup swap (if you haven’t already planned for this, though, it’s too late to jump in unless you just happen to have four 4-quart containers of frozen soup ready) and 6:30 pm online meeting. Our calendar listing has full details.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: 3-5 pm, Citizens of Earth perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover.

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: New play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues with a 3 pm performance. “Created from verbatim accounts of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Seattle nurses who were there, ‘An Endless Shift’ is a tribute to the everyday heroes who were confronted with what would become the longest shift of their lives.” Get your ticket(s) here.

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor; tonight’s sunset is at 5:05 pm)

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAY: Party to Latin American music with a DJ @ Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!