SATURDAY: Open houses for three schools

Looking ahead to next school year? Three schools are having open houses tomorrow (Saturday, January 7th):

TILDEN SCHOOL: This independent elementary school‘s open house for prospective families is set for 10 am-noon:

We invite you to visit the school, tour our campus, and chat with the teachers and specialists who make Tilden extraordinary. Tilden School has been providing academic, engaging, individualized education since 1985, in West Seattle. We are housed in (but not affiliated with) the First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, on the corner of California and Dakota – their back door is our front door! Enter on the west side of the building, in the alley, across from the south end of the parking lot.

The official address for Tilden School (WSB sponsor) is 4105 California Avenue SW.

HARBOR SCHOOL: This independent K-8 school is on Vashon Island and invites prospective families of 4th through 8th graders to visit for its 10 am open house:

Visit our campus on Saturday, January 7th to learn about our outstanding academic program, robust travel study program, individualized approach to instruction and annual camp adventures. We hope you’ll come to campus, meet our wonderful faculty & staff and learn more about our school! RSVP at https://bit.ly/3Uu387v

Harbor School (WSB sponsor) is at 15920 Vashon Highway.

BRIDGE SCHOOL: This co-op elementary school also is having an open house, 10 am-noon Saturday:

The Bridge School, located at 10300 28th Ave SW, is a cooperative, multi-age, progressive elementary school program that fosters authentic learning through whole child development.

Questions before or after this open house? membership@bridgeschoolcoop.org or 206-922-1202.