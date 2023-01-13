REOPENING: After 3 weeks, West Seattle low bridge to reopen this afternoon to street/path traffic

Three weeks after closing to street and path traffic because of mechanical trouble, the West Seattle low bridge is about to reopen. Joseph sent that photo showing workers removing fencing from the east side of the low bridge a little while ago; we had moments earlier asked SDOT for a status update; they’ve just confirmed that reopening is imminent:

Seattle Department of Transportation has completed emergency repairs to the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge), and the bridge will reopen this afternoon (Friday, January 13). Crews have already begun removing fencing and traffic control equipment around the bridge, and expect to finish removing signs and barricades by 2 p.m.

Since removing a leaky turn cylinder last Sunday night, they’ve been testing bridge opening/closing without that cylinder, which they warn will mean that opening for maritime traffic will take longer. SDOT has more info here, including the plan for the road sections that had been converted to temporary bike lanes (in short, 1st Ave. S. will be removed, W. Marginal will not); meantime, watch the low-bridge camera for reopening:

