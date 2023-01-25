Pet-food donation drive, SDOT director at HPAC, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PET-FOOD DRIVE DAY: The West Seattle High School NHS student-organized pet-food drive is collecting donations this afternoon, 3-5 pm, at the school’s north entrance (3000 California SW).

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

MARITIME HIGH SCHOOL INFO NIGHT: Some West Seattle students attend this specialized public high school in the Highline district and thought others might be interested, so they sent word of an Information Night tonight at 6 pm at the campus in Des Moines (615 S. 200th).

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

LIVE AT EPHESUS: Kimball & The Fugitive Trio now plays Ephesus Greek Restaurant (5245 California SW), 6:30 pm Wednesdays.

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

HPAC: Live, work, play, study, shop in Highland Park, Riverview, or South Delridge? Your community coalition meets online at 7 pm, all welcome, with new SDOT director Greg Spotts among the guests and other topics including the new West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails map. The agenda and participation information are on the HPAC website.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

